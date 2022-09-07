×
'Devastated' Nick Kyrgios Ends US Open With Dramatic Tantrum

Nick Kyrgios smashes his racket
Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racket after being defeated by Karen Khachanov in their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 12:25 PM EDT

Nick Kyrgios seemed primed to win his first-ever grand slam title but he crashed out in a five-set epic to Russia's Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals, which ended Wednesday with a tantrum and smashed rackets.

At one point during the match, which lasted nearly four hours, CNN reported that Kyrgios smashed a bottle of water and received a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct. As the match ended, the 27-year-old smashed two rackets on the floor, buckling their frames beyond use, according to CNN, which noted that Kyrgios has already been fined $18,500 for four separate offenses, which included spitting, swearing and smashing his rackets, at this year's U.S. Open.

As this was going down, Khachanov, stood on the opposite side of the net celebrating his 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 victory.

"I honestly feel like s***," Kyrgios told reporters. "I feel like I've let so many people down. These four tournaments [the grand slams] are the only ones that ever are going to matter. It's just like you've got to start it all again. I have to wait till Australian Open. It's just devastating. Like, it's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win."

Khachanov, the 27th seed, now advances to the semifinals where he will face No. 5 Casper Ruud on Friday. Kyrgios, visibly upset about the defeat, still praised Khachanov despite his disappointment.

"He's a fighter. He's a warrior," he said, according to the New York Post. "I thought he served really good today. Honestly probably the best server I played this tournament, to be honest, the way he was hitting his spots under pressure."

In 2020, a memorable showdown unfolded between Kyrgios and Khachanov on Twitter. Kyrgios publicly criticized certain tennis stars during the pandemic, specifically taking aim at Novak Djokovic, who was prohibited from participating in the Open due to his unvaccinated status, for driving the Adria Tour. Kyrgios referred to Djokovic's actions as "boneheaded" before calling Khachanov an "absolute pelican," according to the Post.

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 12:25 PM
