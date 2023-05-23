Nick Jonas Went to Therapy After 'Tragic' Performance

Nick Jonas had admitted he sought therapy after his "tragic" performance with Kelsea Ballerini at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The pair shared the stage for a rendition of Ballerini's 2015 song "Peter Pan" but moments after starting the song, Jonas launched into an off-key guitar solo that went viral and resulted in a torrent of jokes on social media.

The 30-year-old singer opened up about the impact it had on his mental health during an appearance on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast.

"I come out for my thing," Jonas said. "I rehearsed it a million times. I'm feeling really confident about it — not even really thinking about it like it's a thing that's going to be problematic."

"I started off, it was fine and as I walked toward her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn't stop," he added.

At the time, Jonas seemed to shrug the performance off and even joined in on joking about himself.

"Yes, I screwed up the solo thanks to a huge brain fart," he wrote on social media, according to Page Six. "We're all human and s**t happens sometimes, but whoever made this is a genius."

Looking back, Jonas admitted it affected him more than he admitted at the time.

"In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy," he said.

"Until this day and hours after unpacking it, I can't really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it. And I looked at my manager and said, 'I think that was bad.' I was like in shock kinda. Like it was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on."