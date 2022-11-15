Nick Jonas Shares 4 Signs That Led to Diabetes 1 Diagnosis

Nick Jonas is opening up about his diabetes journey.

Taking to Instagram on World Diabetes Day on Monday, the 30-year-old pop singer shared how he had learned about his Type 1 diabetes.

"I had 4 signs that I was living with type 1 diabetes: excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, and irritability," Jonas wrote. "These can be recognized as common signs of Type 1 diabetes. I’m sharing my signs so that others can #SeeTheSigns."

Jonas was 13 years old when he was diagnosed with diabetes Type 1, which means his body creates very little or no insulin and requires medication to keep it under control. In an interview with People last year, the star explained that one of his older brothers first noticed something was off because he had lost weight and drank an "insatiable" amount of sugary soda.

"I had this kind of wrench thrown into things when I was diagnosed and it took a while to figure out how to count carbs to properly dose for insulin and what things would affect me in different ways," Jonas said.

After 17 years of living with diabetes, Jonas said he now has a "fairly good grip on it," but when he was younger he wished there was someone he could have looked up to.

"When I was first diagnosed, I was sitting in the hospital and was scared to death, honestly, while I was learning about how to manage this new thing I was dealing with," Jonas recalled to People. "It would have been amazing to have someone to look at at that time to say, Oh, this is a person living with it and they're following their dreams. They're doing what they want to do with their lives and not letting it slow them down."

Jonas added that he now finds support in his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and family — including Jonas Brothers bandmates and siblings, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

"I think that mental and emotional health aspect of it is really important," he said. "I certainly speak to my therapist ... and luckily, I've got a really good support system around me and a great set of doctors."