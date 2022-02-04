Nick Cannon Apologizes for 'Pain and Confusion' Caused After Sharing News of 8th Baby

Nick Cannon has apologized for causing "any extra pain or confusion" after sharing that he was expecting his eighth child.

Earlier this week the TV personality announced that he had fathered a child with Bre Tiesi after photos of their gender reveal surfaced and while the news was harmless enough, it came weeks after Cannon and ex Alyssa Scott revealed that they had lost their 5-month-old son Zen to brain cancer.

Speaking on Thursday's episode of his eponymous talk show, Cannon said he had feelings of doubt about whether or not to share his latest news.

"This was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?'" Cannon explained. "I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with [Alyssa], and Bre was respectful enough — she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media."

Cannon noted that the announcement of his eighth child and the loss of his son were separate moments of his life which he "misspoke" about when confirming the news.

"It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son Zen, and then also talking about the new child that I’m expecting and I didn’t have to do that," Cannon admitted.

"Grieving is a process and I’m still grieving each and every single day and myself and Alyssa, our family, we still deal with that. We lost a child and it was a sincere, and still is a sincere and real situation. And I love her. I love my son Zen and I always will. And I’m going to love my new child and I’m going to love every child."

During Thursday's episode, Cannon also noted that he would always "protect and respect" the privacy of the mothers of all his children. He shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old Golden Sagon and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa, according to The New Zealand Herald.