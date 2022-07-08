Nick Cannon Backs Elon Musk After Arrival of Twins

Television host Nick Cannon and Elon Musk share the same ideas when it comes to parenthood.

Cannon is father to several children with multiple women. It has also now been confirmed that Musk is the father of 10 children after court documents published this week revealed that the Tesla founder secretly welcomed twins in November with one of his executives.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Musk spoke about his decision to have more children in a series of posts.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he wrote in one tweet.

"Population of Mars is still zero people!" he noted in a follow-up tweet.

"I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!" he added in another.

The tweets soon caught the attention of Cannon, who replied: "Right there with you my Brother!"

In response, Musk congratulated Cannon on his growing family.

"We must expand scope & scale of consciousness for civilization to flourish & understand nature of Universe," Musk tweeted. "Consciousness resides most strongly in humans, therefore we need more people!"

On Wednesday, Insider published court documents revealing that Musk and Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company, had welcomed twins weeks before Musk and his former partner Grimes had a baby girl via surrogate in December. The pair, who broke up in September 2021, also share 2-year-old son X Æ A-12.

Musk also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, along with triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson, according to People. They had another son, Nevada Musk, who died at 10 weeks.

Cannon meanwhile, is father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 18-months-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, according to People, which noted that he is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.