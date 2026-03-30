Nick Cannon Slams Democrats: Party of KKK

Nick Cannon criticized the Democratic Party as tied to the KKK during a recent interview in which he also shared his support for President Donald Trump.

The comments came during an episode of his web show "Big Drive," in which Cannon spoke with model Amber Rose as the two drove through California.

"People don't know that Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don't know that Republicans are the party that freed the slaves," the actor and TV host said, agreeing with Rose's criticism of Democrats. "I agree with you 100%."

Rose, an outspoken supporter of Trump, framed her comments around current political divisions.

"Democrats don't care about Black people," she said. "They don't care about people of color, and the Republicans do. And that's a misconception."

The KKK emerged after the Civil War and was closely associated with Southern Democrats at the time, though it later drew members from both major parties, according to The Independent.

By the 1920s, membership was roughly split between Democrats and Republicans. Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

The political identities of both parties have shifted significantly since the Civil Rights era.

Despite his criticism of Democrats, Cannon said he does not align with either party.

He said he does not "subscribe" to them, describing Democrats and Republicans, in a paraphrase of W.E.B. Du Bois, as "one evil party with two different names."

Even so, he spoke positively about Trump. Cannon said, "He [is] doing what he said he was gonna do. ... We got the Gulf of America now," referring to an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

He also pointed to Trump's proposed $5 million "Gold Card," an immigrant investor program offering a fast track to permanent residency.

"He's like the club, charging a $5 million dollar bottle service fee to get into the country," Cannon said.

The conversation later shifted from politics to their personal lives. Rose, who spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention, said she has no plans to leave Los Angeles despite its liberal reputation.

"I have my kids here," she said. "I would never take my children away from their dads."

Cannon, who noted he has 12 children with six different women, kept the exchange light.

Rose joked, "I'm next, I need a third baby daddy."

"Don't threaten me with a good time," Cannon replied.