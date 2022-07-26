Nick Cannon Becomes Dad for 8th Time

Nick Cannon has become a dad for the eighth time.

Model Bre Tiesi, who shares the baby boy with Cannon, confirmed the news in a YouTube video Monday in which she recalled the scary moment she realized her son, who was born June 28, needed "respiratory support."

Brie, who had a natural birth, endured 10 hours of labor before she delivered her baby but, as she explained, her newborn had a "long crown" due to having a hand up by his ear during the birth.

"I noticed he wasn't crying," Bre said. She explained that her son needed "respiratory support" from their midwife. Hearing her baby finally let out a cry was the "best sound I ever heard," Brie said.

The video also features Bre and Cannon's son's first doctor's appointment and according to the model, "baby is perfect, and in the 95 percentile."

Reflecting on her birth, Bre said her unmedicated delivery was "the most limit pushing/painful moment yet completely empowering and beautiful."

"The intensity of birth takes over your whole body and I swear I was pushing so hard screaming and crying I started to break," she recalled. "I started doubting I could do it I kept saying why won't he come, get him out."

Concluding her message, Bre thanked her team who helped her give birth as well as Cannon, her "amazing partner."

Cannon is also father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 18-months-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, according to People, which noted that he's also father to a child with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Last month, during an appearance on the "Lip Service" podcast, Cannon said he plans on having even more children this year.

Responding to speculation that he has "three babies on the way," Cannon said, "When you say 'on the way' ... "What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

When pressed on whether he is expecting three children, Cannon replied: "I don't know, it could be." He then added, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year ..."