Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 9

Nick Cannon revealed that his family is about to get even bigger with the addition of another baby.

The "Wild N' Out" host, 41, said Wednesday that he is expecting his ninth baby — this one with model Brittany Bell. They already share two children: son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, according to People.

Cannon made the announcement on Instagram with a video of him and Bell at a maternity photoshoot.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… " Cannon captioned the post, tagging Bell and adding #Sunshine #SonRISE.

In addition to Golden and Powerful, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, People noted. Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the "Lip Service" podcast, Cannon said he planned on having more children this year.

Responding to speculation that he has "three babies on the way," Cannon said, "When you say 'on the way' ... what count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

When pressed on whether he is expecting three children, Cannon replied, "I don't know, it could be." He then added, trailing off, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year."

In July, Tiesi opened up about the birth of their son, who was born June 28, saying in a YouTube video that he needed "respiratory support."

Tiesi, who had a natural birth, endured 10 hours of labor before she delivered her baby but, as she explained, her newborn had a "long crown" due to having a hand up by his ear during the birth.

"I noticed he wasn't crying," Tiesi said. She explained that her son needed "respiratory support" from their midwife. Hearing her baby finally let out a cry was the "best sound I ever heard," she said.