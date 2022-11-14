Nick Cannon Claims He Spends 'a Lot More' Than $3M on Child Support

Nick Cannon has shared how much it costs to be a father of 11 children.

Last week the US Sun estimated that the 42-year-old spends roughly $3 million in child support per year but in a new interview, Cannon revealed that the amount far exceeds that.

"I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," he told the "Neighborhood Talk" on Friday.

“I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child,” he added.

The revelation comes on the heels of the birth of Cannon's 11th child, a daughter. The TV personality announced last week on Instagram that he and Abby De La Rosa, who also shares twins Zion and Zillion with Cannon, had welcomed a baby girl— Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.

"Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself," he wrote.

"Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive."

Cannon went on to praise De La Rosa for her "care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration."

"Thank you!! If I don't say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!" he added. "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"

In addition to his three children with De La Rosa, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, Legendary Love, four months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with model LaNisha Cole, according to People.

Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, seven weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell. He and Scott also shared son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.