'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols' Ashes to Be Launched Into Space

The ashes of iconic "Star Trek" actor Nichelle Nichols will be blasted into space later this year.

Nichols, who portrayed Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original "Star Trek" television series, died July 20 at age 89. In a final celebration of her legacy, her ashes will be carried to space on board United Launch Alliance's aptly named Vulcan rocket.

"We are truly honored to add a legendary actress, activist, and educator to the Enterprise Flight manifest," Charles M. Chafer, co-founder and CEO of Celestis, the company overseeing the project, said in a statement. "Now our Enterprise Flight will have on board the person who most completely embodied the vision of 'Star Trek' as diverse, inclusive, and exploring the universe."



From the Celestis website: "The Enterprise Flight will travel between 150 million to 300 million kilometers into deep space — well beyond the Earth-Moon system to interplanetary space. This mission will launch over 200 flight capsules containing cremated remains (ashes), messages of greetings, and DNA samples from clients worldwide on an endless journey in interplanetary space."

Kyle Johnson, Nichols' son, said that while he was sure his mother "would have much preferred to go on the shuttle" this "is a pretty close second."

"My only regret is that I cannot share this eternal tribute standing beside my mother at the launch," he said.

"I know she would be profoundly honored for this unique experience and enthusiastically encourage all of her fans to join us vicariously by contributing your thoughts, affections, memories, NN inspired successes, dreams, and aspirations via email to be launched with her on this flight! WOW!" Johnson added.



Nichols' "Star Trek" role in the 1966-69 series broke racial barriers at a time when Black women were mostly cast in roles as servants, not authority figures. Her career further pushed boundaries with an interracial onscreen kiss with co-star William Shatner, which was unheard of at the time.

But instead of receiving backlash, the episode got the most "fan mail that Paramount had ever gotten on 'Star Trek' for one episode," Nichols said in a 2010 interview with the Archive of American Television.

After her death, social media was flooded with tributes from co-stars, friends and family members. Shatner was among those who honored her legacy.

"I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle," he wrote on Twitter. "She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family. Bill."