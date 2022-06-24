Colorado Hockey Fan Banned After Scattering Friend's Ashes on Ice

An NHL fan was banned from attending Colorado Avalanche games for the remainder of the season after he scattered the ashes of his late friend onto the rink during a game.

Ryan Clark and his best friend, Kyle Stark, met in 2009 at King Soopers and soon became roommates and best friends, according to KDVR. Their love for hockey bonded them. So when Stark died suddenly days before Christmas, Clark decided to honor his best friend by pouring some of his ashes over the glass and onto the ice of an Avalanche game at Denver’s Ball Arena on Jan. 8.

"If you saw the little bit of the amount that I actually got on there, the Zamboni took care of it round one," Clark said.

"The usher asked me, 'What was that?' I gotta be honest with you. It was my friend. 'What do you mean?' I said, 'Well, he passed away. Yesterday was his service and I spread some of his ashes out there.' "

Clark was escorted out of the building.

"I knew what I did was considered wrong. I owned up to it the second it happened," Clark said.

Days later a letter came informing him that he was barred from any Avalanche games for the rest of the season. While he may not get to see his team play in the Stanley Cup Final, Clark said it was worth it.

"If you've ever seen 'Angels in the Outfield,' like this is just the hockey version. So when they're at home and they need a little assistance, my boy's out there to assist," he said.

"I'd do it all over again with the biggest smile on my face like I did the last time," Clark added during an interview with Denver7. "I know in my heart that's where he wanted to be. When asked constantly, 'Where do you think he is?' well, that Zamboni got him all over the ice. Realistically, again, not the brightest idea, but in my heart the best way I could give tribute to my friend for what he truly loved more than anything in the world."

The Avalanche are fighting to bring the Stanley Cup to Denver. Clark believes Stark is watching over them.

"I'd like to think in my heart that yeah, he's out there flying with those guys down the ice, and when one of the other guys gets it from the other team, he's throwing an extra elbow up against the glass there to get them back," Clark said.

