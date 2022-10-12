Former NFL Tight End Tyrone Davis Dead at 50

Former NFL tight end Tyrone Davis has died at age 50.

Davis, who played for the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, died Oct. 2, according to the Jeffress funeral home in Davis' hometown of South Boston, Virginia.

Davis' older brother, Jeff, announced the news Monday in a statement.

"Last night, the Lord opened up heaven and received my baby brother. This is definitely a tough one for me as this was very unexpected," he said, according to a local report, which noted that Tyrone Davis died from "an undisclosed illness."

"Tyrone caught many touchdowns in the NCAA and NFL," Jeff continued. "Last night, he made the ultimate touchdown completion! Take your rest lil bro. Your race is now complete. Big bro loves you!"

Tyrone Davis attended the University of Virginia, where he set a school record with 28 touchdown receptions. In 1995 he was drafted by the New York Jets as a wide receiver and converted to a tight end before being traded to the Packers before the 1997 season.

He played in 75 NFL games and started 27, recording 73 catches for 795 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"This is difficult to post," former Packers offensive tackle Earl Dotson wrote on Facebook. "Rest in paradise teammate. This good man Tyrone Davis fought beside me on the NFL Green Bay Packers for years. Brother forever."

Davis' death is the latest in a string of former NFL players who died in their 50s. In July, former NFL safety William White died at 55, while Super Bowl winner Charles Johnson died at 50, the Daily Mail noted. Their deaths were preceded by that of former Ravens' defensive tackle Tony Siragusa, who died at 55.

Tyrone Davis is survived by his mother, Annie Davis, brother Jeff, and four children, Maiya Booker, Damien Davis, Jarrett Gomez, and Mariah Gomez.