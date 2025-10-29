NFL Announces Sting Will Headline Super Bowl-Branded Concert

Sting will headline a Super Bowl-themed concert in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX, the National Football League's official hospitality provider, On Location, announced Tuesday.

The performance is scheduled for Feb. 6 at the Palace of Fine Arts, two days before the championship game takes place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The event will serve as the kickoff to the NFL's "Super Bowl LX Studio 60" weekend, described by On Location as "a weekend of unforgettable music entertainment at one of San Francisco's most iconic venues."

Ticket prices for Sting's show start at $750, according to the organizer's website.

The event will also include appearances and "meet and greet opportunities with NFL legends and current players."

A second Studio 60 event is planned for Feb. 7 at the same venue, but the lineup for that evening has not yet been announced.

The concert announcement comes amid heightened public debate over this year's Super Bowl halftime show, which will feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

The NFL's choice drew criticism from several political figures, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and President Donald Trump.

Despite the backlash, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the decision, saying he is "confident it's going to be a great show."

Goodell added, "I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism. I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment."

Bad Bunny, who has previously criticized Trump and his immigration policies, has limited recent U.S. performances to a 31-day residency in Puerto Rico.

Goodell said the performer represents the kind of global reach the NFL seeks for its marquee event.

"He's one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world," Goodell said. "That's what we try to achieve. It's an important stage for us. It's an important element to the entertainment value."

Sting last appeared on the Super Bowl stage in 2003 alongside Shania Twain and No Doubt, performing "Message in a Bottle" with Gwen Stefani.

Super Bowl weekend will also feature additional major concerts across the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Host Committee, operating separately from the NFL, announced earlier this month that country artist Chris Stapleton will headline a Feb. 7 show at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

The Super Bowl LX championship game is scheduled for Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.