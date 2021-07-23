NFL Coach Dies in Bicycling Accident

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died after he was struck by a car while bicycling in California. He was 58.

Knapp's family confirmed the news in a statement released through the New York Jet's Twitter account Thursday.

"Today at 11:32 PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his dad," the statement read.

Sacramento State, where Knapp played quarterback before going on to coach for nine years, also shared news of his death on Thursday.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of Greg Knapp," Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor said in a statement. "Greg was not only a great former Hornet player and coach, but one of the kindest and most generous people that I've ever known. His success and humility have been an inspiration to all of us here at Sacramento State. We will continue to carry on his legacy within our football program and wish his family and friends peace and comfort through this difficult loss."

Knapp was riding his bike near his home in Danville on Saturday when he was struck by a car that reportedly swerved into the bicycling lane, according to Fox News. The driver is said to have rendered aid at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Knapp lost consciousness and never regained it, his family said. He was surrounded by his mother, his wife, his three daughters, and his brother when he died.

Knapp began his career at Sacramento State, where he is currently ranked eighth in school history in career passing yards (3,806) and touchdowns (32). He transitioned over into a coaching role in 1986, working his way up to assistant head coach in 1991. He remained in the position until 1994. During that time he received several NFL training camp invites.

In 2004, Knapp moved over to the Atlanta Falcons as the offensive coordinator before taking up the position as offensive coordinator with the Oakland Raiders between 2007 and 2008. The following year he joined the Seattle Seahawks, then became the quarterback coach with Houston Texans from 2010 to 2011. Knapp later coached the quarterbacks of the Denver Broncos from 2013 to 2016, during which time he worked with Peyton Manning. He rejoined the Atlanta Falcons in 2018, then moved over to the New York Jets in January.

Related Stories: