NFL Star Cam Newton Under Fire for 'Disgusting' Comments About Women

NFL star Cam Newton has been condemned on social media for "repulsive and disgusting" comments he made about women.

Newton sparked outrage when, during an appearance on "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast on Sunday, he said women need to know "how to cater to a man's needs." The topic came about while Newton was discussing his upbringing and how he was raised by his father, whom he called the "perfect example of what a man was."

"My parents had been together for 36, 37 years now, and it's a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household — my mom, my father, and my grandmother," he said. "And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b***h. A woman."

Newton went on to state that a "bad b***h" was a person who "looked the part" but didn't "act the part."

"And it's a lot of women who are bad b****es and I say 'b****es' in a way not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem as a 'boss chick,' " he continued. "A woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man's needs. I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like 'I'm a boss b***h, I'm a this, I'm a that.' No baby. But you can't cook. You don't know when to be quiet. You don't know how to allow a man to lead."

It was not long before fans on social media were calling him out for his statements.

"I cannot believe the repulsive and disgusting comments from Cam Newton regarding women in any context! He is tuned out in my world forever! Unbelievable," one Twitter user wrote.

another infuriated fan tweeted:"@CameronNewton pretty disgusting how you represent men out there … and I use the word 'men' pretty loosely when it comes to you. You must be pretty desperate for attention. Shame really that you don't really care if it's negative attention, just as long as you're getting some."

"If you can't take care of yourself just say that," a third Twitter user wrote.

"The same man who laughed at a female reporter for a valid question said something misogynistic? I, for one, am shocked," another Twitter user wrote sarcastically in reference to a 2017 press conference during which he belittled a female sports reporter from the Charlotte Observer, Jourdan Rodrigue, who asked him about another player "embracing the physicality of routes during the game," according to Mediaite.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like, it's funny," Newton laughed back.