WashPost: NFL's Antonio Brown Wanted for Attempted Murder

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown is being sought by authorities in Miami-Dade County on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm, according to a warrant reviewed by The Washington Post.

The charge stems from a shooting Brown allegedly was involved in at a celebrity boxing event in Miami last month.

The warrant, signed by a judge on Wednesday, requires Brown to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest until trial.

Brown, 36, temporarily was detained by police after gunshots were fired at the boxing event in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami on May 16. The mercurial wide receiver was spotted fighting with several people on a video posted to social media.

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night," Brown wrote on the following day on X. "I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.

"I will be talking to my legal council (sic) and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process."

Per the warrant, people in the parking lot told police that Brown was the shooter. Brown did not have a weapon on him when he was patted down, but investigators discovered two used shell casings and an empty gun holster.

Police found video footage that showed Brown punching another person. That same footage showed Brown appearing to take the gun of a security officer and running in the direction of the person he had initially hit.

Cell phone footage revealed two gunshots as Brown approached the victim, who ducked the bullets.

Per the warrant, detectives met with the alleged victim on May 21. He said Brown "began to run toward him with a firearm" and shot at him twice. Brown walked away before police arrived, and the man went to Aventura Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Brown previously was a top wide receiver in the NFL before his erratic behavior led to a turbulent exit from the league.

He was named a first-team All-Pro four times and made seven Pro Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-18 before being traded to the then-Oakland Raiders. He didn't play a down there, however, and ended his career after one game with the New England Patriots (2019) and 15 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-21).

Brown caught 928 passes for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns in 146 games. He led the league in catches twice, receiving yards twice and touchdown receptions once.