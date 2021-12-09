New York Bagel Stores Face Massive Cream Cheese Shortage

New York is facing a shortage of cream cheese and people are panicking over their bagel topping.

Bagel shops have been thrown into a frenzy after being left with barely enough cream cheese to last a few days due to a national supply chain shortage, according to a report by The New York Times. Compounding the situation is that companies creating the base that is used in cream cheese, like Kraft Heinz Philadelphia, are struggling to meet the demand.

"We continue to see elevated and sustained demand across a number of categories where we compete," a spokesperson for Philadelphia told the Times. "As more people continue to eat breakfast at home and use cream cheese as an ingredient in easy desserts, we expect to see this trend continue."

Zabars on the Upper West Side reportedly only has enough cream cheese to last for several more days.

"Begging is one of my plans, which I have done, and it’s helped," said Scott Goldshine, the general manager, adding that he had called about eight distributors in recent days. "If anybody’s got it, let them call me."

Pedro Aguilar, a manager at the Pick-a-Bagel chain, was facing a similar situation, with enough cream cheese to last a few days.

"This is bad. This is very bad," he told the Times.

"I’ve never been out of cream cheese for 30 years," added Joseph Yemma, the owner of F&H Dairies in Brooklyn, which distributes dairy products to many of the city’s bagel shops. "There’s no end in sight."

The shortage is a very real situation but some Twitter users are blaming the shops themselves for the amount of cream cheese they are adding to their bagels. Among critics is historian Jake Anbinder.

"Let's be real: the cream cheese shortage is entirely self-inflicted from NYC bagel shops loading each bagel with a pound of cream cheese," he wrote in a tweet.

"The cream cheese must be understood as a vehicle and lubricant for the more interesting, more expensive products on the bagel," Anbinder added in a second tweet. "The less honorable bagel shops are happy to load up the bagels with cream cheese because it means less of everything else."

With this in mind, the Guardian set about visiting several bagel stores in New York to determine whether or not they are loading bagels with an unnecessarily large about of cream cheese. The outlet determined that there was truth in what Anbinder said.

Some stores are turning to smaller dairy farmers for help but the Guardian also provided one final solution to New Yorkers who cannot go without their cream cheese — make their own.