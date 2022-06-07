×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: neve campbell | scream | salary

Neve Campbell Quitting 'Scream' Franchise Over Salary Dispute

Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell attends Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer" special screening and reception at The London West Hollywood on May 9, in Los Angeles. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix )

By    |   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 11:38 AM

Neve Campbell is exiting the "Scream" franchise over a pay dispute.

The actor has revealed that she will not be appearing in the sixth installment of the slasher franchise because of an inadequate offer.

"Sadly, I won't be making the next Scream film," Campbell said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Campbell played protagonist Sidney Prescott in the original 1996 slasher created by Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven. Earlier this year a fifth chapter received widespread success prompting Paramount and Spyglass to plan a sixth release.

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on," Campbell added in her statement. "To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

After "Scream 3" was released in 2000, Campbell moved to England where she pursued a career in theater. Several years later she decided to dive back into the world of film and television. She appeared in "Mad Men" and landed a recurring role in "House of Cards." When she was asked to reprise her role as Prescott in the fifth "Scream" film, she did not hesitate. It did still take lengthy negotiations for her to receive the pay she felt she deserved though, according to Elle.

"Only in the past few years have I felt confident to ask [for more money] because I used to be told, 'Oh you can't ask,' " Campbell said. "I wonder if I'd been a male working on the fifth film of this franchise, if it would've been the same conversation in my negotiation. We got there in the end, but I feel like it would have been different if I was a man. I honestly do."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Neve Campbell is exiting the "Scream" franchise over a pay dispute. The actor has revealed that she will not be appearing in the sixth installment of the slasher franchise because of an inadequate offer.
neve campbell, scream, salary
342
2022-38-07
Tuesday, 07 June 2022 11:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved