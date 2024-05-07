Neve Campbell Confirms Pay Raise for 'Scream 7' After Dispute

Neve Campbell has confirmed that her pay for "Scream VII" was increased by Spyglass Media Group after she exited the franchise due to a salary dispute.

Back in 2022, the actor stated that she would not return to the blockbuster slasher series in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise," she said at the time.

In March, Campbell revealed that she would reprise her role as Sidney Prescott for the upcoming "Scream" film.

"It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the 'Scream' movies," Campbell wrote in an announcement on Instagram. "My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled."

In a new interview with People, Campbell said that she's "really grateful that the studio heard me when I talked about pay discrepancy and when I talked about ['Scream VI' negotiations] not feeling respectful."

"When they first approached me [for 'Scream VII'], I thought, 'I don't know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places.' But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely," she added.

The tone of the negotiations was different from the past, which is what helped change Campbell's outlook on the opportunity to work on the Kevin Williamson-directed sequel.

"It feels nice to have put that out into the world and to have been listened to and to have made a difference in that way," she said. "I hope other people get that opportunity too."