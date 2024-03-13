Neve Campbell Returns to Scream Franchise After Salary Controversy

Never Campbell will return to the "Scream" franchise after sitting out the sixth film due to a salary dispute.

The actor, who played Sidney Prescott in the original 1996 slasher film and reprised the role in subsequent films, made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram.

"Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!" Campbell wrote. "It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the 'Scream' movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled."

Campbell first revealed in 2022 that she was exiting the franchise over a pay dispute, saying in a statement that she would not appear in "Scream 6."

"Sadly, I won't be making the next Scream film," Campbell said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Kevin Williamson, the creator and writer of "Scream," is set to direct "Scream 7."

Williamson penned the scripts for the first, second, and fourth films in the franchise, and also served as executive producer for the 2022 reboot "Scream" and its sequel, "Scream 6."

"It's been nearly 30 years since my very first script, 'Scream,' was directed by the legendary Wes Craven," Williamson wrote on Instagram. "I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise.

"I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can't wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire 'Scream' family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the 'Scream' franchise. Thank you to all the 'Scream' fans. You are the gift that keeps giving."