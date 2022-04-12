'Stranger Things' Season 4 Trailer Teases New Villain: 'A War Is Coming'

The trailer for Season 4 of "Stranger Things" has just dropped and fans can barely control their excitement.

The trailer sees Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max (Sadie Sink) going about their lives in high school, while Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schnapp) are in California. The friends try to navigate their lives when a new supernatural threat forces them to confront the horrors of the Upside Down.

"A war is coming. Your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of a storm," Eleven is warned. "I don't know how to say this other than just to say it — without you, we can't win this war."

Season 3 ended with various changes including police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) seemingly dying, but in the new trailer he is revealed to be alive and imprisoned in Russia, where he is forced to fight a Demogorgon. The final seconds of the trailer shows what appears to be a human-Demogorgon hybrid that can speak.

New episodes of the smash-hit Netflix series were last released in 2019. Filming for the fourth season began the following year but there were major delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer, credited as the Duffer Brothers, announced Season 4 would be split into two parts.

"With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, 'Stranger Things 4' was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one," the Duffer Brothers wrote in a statement, according to Variety. "Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can't wait to share it with you."

They also confirmed the series had been renewed for a fifth and final season.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for 'Stranger Things,'" the showrunners noted, according to Variety. "At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."