Netflix Cuts Meghan Markle's Series

Netflix has canceled Meghan Markle’s animated series as part of a slew of cuts.

According to Deadline, Pearl, which was the working title for Markle’s show, has been officially canceled. Markle was to be an executive producer along with David Furnish. The show would have followed the adventures of a young girl finding inspiration from influential women throughout history.

Markle said at the time that the project was announced, that "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Pearl was set to be the first animated series of Archewell Productions, which Markle and Prince Harry created in 2020 in order to create documentaries and children’s shows.

This development comes after Netflix’s stock price fell by approximately 40% after announcing a loss of 200,000 subscribers last month.