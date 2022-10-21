Netflix, Mattel Sign Deal for More Barbie Content

Toymaker Mattel and Netflix have signed a deal that will bring more content centered around the iconic doll Barbie to the streaming platform.

The Hollywood Reporter on Friday confirmed the multiyear content partnership, which will have Mattel Television produce series and specials based on Barbie exclusively for Netflix. The first project, "Barbie: Epic Road Trip," debuts on Oct. 25 and is an interactive special that will allow viewers to shape the story via interactive elements.

Earlier this month, Screenrant revealed a trailer for the special, which follows Barbie "Malibu" Roberts and Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts — who are trying to make their music dreams come true — as well as Ken and Skipper as they embark upon a journey cross country to help rescue dogs find owners. However, things take a turn when they land a dream audition, forcing the group, as well as the audience, to make some crucial decisions.

With over a hundred different decisions to make along the way for a total of 500 combinations, viewers get to decide how the story pans out.

" 'Barbie: Epic Road Trip' further strengthens Barbie's ability to inspire, empower, and entertain kids on a global level," Fred Soulie, senior vice president and general manager of Mattel Television, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We've been consistently expanding the presence of Barbie on the ever-growing streaming landscape through episodic series, long-form movies and specials, digital gaming, YouTube short-form content, and now, our first-ever interactive special," he continued. "We couldn't be more excited by this new era of Barbie content and for audiences to involve themselves with Barbie as they never have before."

Christopher Keenan, Mattel Television's senior vice president of global content, added that giving viewers the opportunity to choose different versions of Barbie's stories, allows Mattel Television "to deepen the worldwide audience's experience of watching Barbie content."

"As kids and parents immerse themselves in the world of Barbie, they can take part in crafting a multitude of adventures for Malibu and Brooklyn, along with Ken and sister Skipper, by making choices for the characters at every twist and turn," Keenan said. "This new storytelling format is full of endless possibilities."