Actors From 'The Chosen One' Killed in Car Crash, Netflix Responds

Netflix has confirmed that two actors from its forthcoming series "The Chosen One" were killed in a "tragic" car crash in Mexico.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar," the streaming giant said in the statement, according to Fox News. "Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident."

The crash took place Thursday near the city of Mulegé in Baja California. The two actors, along with several crew members, were traveling to the local airport when the van they were in flipped after running off the road, according to Variety. The remaining crew members, who have not been identified, sustained injuries.

Production company Redrum has decided to halt production of the series, which has been in production since April. The company also addressed the incident in a statement to Fox News.

"All of us on the production of The Chosen One are shocked by the tragic accident that occurred last Thursday, while on transit from Santa Rosalía, Baja California, to the local airport," the statement read. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González and are closely supporting all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy."

Redrum said it is cooperating with local authorities, and stated that "all safety protocols were in place." The crash, it insisted, was an "unfortunate accident."

"The Chosen One," which is based on the graphic novel series "American Jesus" by writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross, follows a 12-year-old boy who learns he is Jesus Christ, in possession of biblical powers, and must save humankind. It is the latest project created from the properties of comic book company Millaworld, which Netflix acquired in late 2017.

It is unclear when production on "The Chosen One" will resume.