Nelly Slammed for Telling Madonna to 'Cover Up'

Nelly is facing widespread backlash over comments he made telling Madonna to "cover up" after she posted a series of risqué photos on social media over the weekend.

The 63-year-old pop icon caused a stir when she shared several images in which she is wearing fishnets, a bustier and lacy underwear while posing in and on a luxury car.

"Car trouble" she wrote as the caption. And while most of her followers praised Madonna for the photos, others, like Nelly, took issue with how much skin Madonna was showing.

"Some things should be covered up," Nelly commented on the photos, according to Billboard.

The remark swiftly drew criticism from Madonna's supporters.

"How about you crawl back under your rock @Nelly_Mo. Madonna doesn’t need advice from a has been washed up rapper," one fan tweeted in response.

"THESE TIRED RAPPERS NEED TO STOP JUST BECAUSE YOUR 15MIN OF FAME IS UP DON'T F**K WITH OUR QUEEN!" another Twitter user wrote in response.

"Nelly hasn't been relevant since 2002 and even his brief fame wasn't anywhere close to Madonna lol! So tired of these bitter people coming for her all the time. Let the woman live, and if she bothers you so much stop following her and talking about her lol! It's really simple," a third person tweeted.

"If a writer of songs like ''shake ya tailfeather' and 'it's getting hot in here so take off all your clothes' gets triggered by Madonna's a** photoshoot, just know dude, we're laughing at your hypocritical BS. Don't sing about girls getting naked, then criticize it. Petty #nelly," another Twitter user chimed in.

Nelly isn't the first rapper to take aim at Madonna for posting racy photos on social media. Last year 50 Cent slammed the singer for photos in which she is lying underneath a bed with her bum and legs hanging out.

"LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up. LMFAO," the rapper wrote in November, according to Express. He later apologized after Madonna called him out for his comments but she refused to accept his "fake" apology, Express noted.