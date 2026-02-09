Neil Young Cancels UK, European Tour Dates

Neil Young has canceled his planned 2026 tour dates across the U.K. and Europe, ending a run of shows that had been scheduled to begin in June.

The decision was announced Friday in a statement posted to his official website, where the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee apologized to ticket holders.

"I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time," the message began. "Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I'm sorry to let you down, but this is not the time. I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts."

The note was signed, "LOVE Neil" and "be well."

The canceled tour would have featured Young performing with the band the Chrome Hearts, whose lineup includes keyboardist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick, and drummer Anthony LoGerfo.

The group had planned to open the tour on June 17 in Bodelva, England, with dates scheduled through July 26 in Udine, Italy.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters were set to serve as opening acts on select shows.

Young and the Chrome Hearts have been active together in recent years.

In 2025, the band backed Young on his most recent solo album, "Talkin to the Trees," Ultimate Classic Rock reported.

They also toured Europe and North America last year, appearing at Farm Aid in September and performing most recently at Harvest Moon: A Gathering in Lake Hughes, California, on Oct. 25.

The move follows a separate January announcement by Young that drew widespread attention. He pledged to make his music available at no cost to residents of Greenland after the Trump administration announced plans to seek U.S. control of the island nation.

In a message offering a year of free access to his catalog, Young wrote, "I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government."

He added, "It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality. This is an offer of Peace and Love."

Young continued in the same message, "All the music I have made during the last 62 years is yours to hear.

"You can renew for free as long as you are in Greenland. We do hope other organizations will follow in the spirit of our example."

He did not specify which platform Greenland residents would use to access the catalog.

Young's music is available through several major digital services, though he has chosen not to make his catalog available on Amazon Music.