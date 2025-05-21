Neil Young Slams Trump for Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift Rants

Neil Young has taken aim at Donald Trump, saying the president is "out of control" for making recent digs at Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift.

Trump last week criticized Springsteen as a "pushy, obnoxious jerk" who was "highly overrated." He also slammed Swift, saying she was "no longer hot."

On Tuesday, Young weighed in on the matter in a post on his website.

"Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America," Young wrote. "You worry about that instead of the dyin' kids in Gaza. That's your problem. I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That's your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made."

Young went on to say that Swift and Springsteen were "right" about their history of opposing Trump's policies. “

"You know how I feel." he added. "You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA. Wake up Trump."

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, Friday to make a dig at Swift.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" he wrote.

He then shifted his attention to Springsteen, who recently accused Trump's administration of being "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous."

"Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK," Trump wrote of the rock icon.

In a separate post Monday, Trump accused Springsteen, along with Beyoncé, Bono, and Oprah Winfrey, of taking part in an "illegal election scam" run by former Vice President Kamala Harris.

"HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT? … WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ?" he wrote.

"I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter," he added. "Candidates aren't allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment. In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds."

Young concluded his post on Tuesday by accusing Trump of "forgetting your real job."

"You work for us. Wake up Republicans! This guy is out of control. We need a real president!!" he concluded.