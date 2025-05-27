Neil Young Performs Tribute Song for First Time in 42 Years

Rock legend Neil Young dug into his extensive catalog to pull out a hit single he hadn't played in over four decades

Young, 79, was performing a special benefit concert Friday at Ontario's Lakefield College School when he brought out the classic "My Boy," Billboard reported.

The event marked Neil Young's first complete performance of 2025 and served as an effort to aid the restoration of a nearby 116-year-old historic cottage. Fans paid as much as $1,500 per ticket to experience the exclusive 18-song set in an intimate setting.

The performance included well-known songs such as "Heart of Gold," "Comes a Time," and "Sugar Mountain," but what drew fans' attention was when, midway through the set, Young played "My Boy," a banjo-based track dedicated to his eldest son Zeke Young, 52, who has cerebral palsy. Originally released on the 1985 album "Old Ways," the song had not been performed live since the 1983 Solo Trans tour.

Earlier Friday, Neil Young shared an old photograph on his blog featuring himself, Zeke Young, and his late father, Canadian journalist Scott Young.

"Practicing for Lakefield, I was playing 'My Boy,' thinking about my own dad. I knew he must have heard this song," he wrote.

"My dad was a great guy, and Zeke is a wonderful son," he added. "I think 'My Boy' is my favorite recording of all the ones I have done."

Young surprised the audience by bringing out other lesser-heard songs like "Love/Art Blues," which hadn't appeared live since 2008, along with the deep-cut CSNY track "Name of Love," which had not appeared on setlists since 2014. The show concluded with "Old Man," although a printed setlist revealed plans for two encore songs — "Throw Your Hatred Down" and "Rockin' in the Free World" — which were likely cut due to poor weather conditions.

Young previously opened up about his son in a 1988 interview with Rolling Stone, describing Zeke Young as "a wonderful boy" who is "growing up to be a strong kid," the singer said at the time.