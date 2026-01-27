Neil Young Offers Entire Catalog for Free to Greenland Residents

Neil Young announced Tuesday that residents of Greenland will receive free access to his entire music catalog for one year.

The 80-year-old musician made the announcement in a post on his personal website, saying that the offer applies to all Greenland residents and can be renewed at no cost each year for as long as they remain in the country.

Young described the move as a goodwill gesture and said he hopes the music will be enjoyed at the highest available quality.

"I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government," Young wrote. "It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality.

"This is an offer of peace and love. All the music I have made during the last 62 years is yours to hear. You can renew for free as long as you are in Greenland. We do hope other organizations will follow in the spirit of our example. LOVE EARTH, Neil."

Young did not specify which platform Greenland residents would use to access the catalog, but his music is currently available through several major digital services.

One notable exception is Amazon Music, where Young has chosen not to make his catalog available for streaming.

In a separate blog post last week, Young reiterated his position on Amazon and its founder, Jeff Bezos, and explained why he continues to withhold his music from the company's streaming platform.

"Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a billionaire backer of the president," Young wrote. "The president's international policies and his support of ICE make it impossible for me to ignore his actions. If you feel as I do, I strongly recommend that you do not use Amazon."

While Young's music is not offered on Amazon Music, physical copies of his albums, including CDs and vinyl records, are still sold through the company's retail marketplace.

Young said he prefers fans purchase music through record stores or independent digital services.

"Record stores provide all my vinyl and CDs, while the digital music world has many alternative options," Young wrote. "My music will never be available on Amazon, as long as it is owned by Bezos.

"My position is unfortunately harmful to my record company in the short term, but I think the message I am sending is important and clear. Thanks for buying music locally and from independent digital services."

Young's career spans more than six decades, beginning in the early 1960s. He first gained prominence as a member of Buffalo Springfield before establishing a successful solo career that produced numerous critically acclaimed albums across rock, folk, and experimental genres, Cleveland.com reported.

He has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, once as a solo artist and once as a member of Buffalo Springfield. Over the course of his career, Young is estimated to have sold more than 90 million albums worldwide.