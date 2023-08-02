Neil DeGrasse Tyson Slammed for Gender Comments

Acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is facing backlash for comments made in a resurfaced video in which he claims that identity is a choice and that chromosomes are insufficient when it comes to determining a person's gender.

"Apparently, the XX/XY chromosomes are insufficient because when we wake up in the morning, we exaggerate whatever feature we want to portray the gender of our choice, either the one you're assigned, the one you choose to be, whatever it is," Tyson told sports television personality Stephen A. Smith in a May interview, according to the Washington Examiner.

"Suppose, no matter my chromosomes, today I feel 80% female, 20% male — I'm gonna put on makeup. Tomorrow, I might feel 80% male. I'll remove the makeup, and I'll wear a muscle shirt," he continued.

"Why do you care? What business is it of yours to require that I fulfill your inability to think of gender on a spectrum?" Tyson added.

Leading criticism of Tyson's comments was detransitioner Chloe Cole.

"How about we stop confusing basic human biology with cosmetics," Cole said in a video posted to social media. "Like, what a weird jump. I don't wear makeup most days. If I leave the house without makeup on, does that make me like 70% male?"

Cole added, "If it was only truly about aesthetics, nobody would care. It's my business because you're using 1950s gender stereotypes to justify an ideology that leads to the sterilization and mastectomies of 15-year-old girls who just don't fit in ... girls like me."

Multiple other people attacked Tyson's comments on social media.

"I accidentally put my gym shorts on backward this morning. According to @neiltyson, that means I'm bisexual today," one person remarked.

"Sometimes I think Neil is just too in love with the sound of his own voice. He’s been a great promoter of science, but stardom will do strange things to anyone," another commented.

"Sounds like a typical case, where someone gets recognition in one area of expertise and suddenly they feel like they know everything," a third added. "@neiltyson is totally out of context and out of knowledge on this matter."