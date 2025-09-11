Emmys Host Nate Bargatze Jokes He'll Dock Charity Funds for Long Speeches

Emmys host Nate Bargatze has announced a plan to link the length of winners' acceptance speeches to a $100,000 donation he is pledging to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday, Bargatze said each winner will have 45 seconds to deliver remarks during Sunday's ceremony. For every second that a winner goes over the allotted time, $1,000 will be subtracted from the donation. If a winner finishes early, the amount will increase by $1,000 for every second saved.

"Everybody gets 45 seconds to do all the thank-you's," Bargatze told Kimmel. "So what I came up with is I'm going to donate $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club. When everybody uses their 45 seconds, if someone goes over, we take away $1,000 a second every time they go over."

The comedian added that the system also allows winners who cut speeches short to "give it back" by restoring money deducted by others.

Bargatze acknowledged that the approach is strict but said it would help keep the broadcast moving.

"I know people work hard for the Emmys and stuff. So I feel bad, but that's the plan," he said.

Asked whether he had calculated the potential final donation amount, Bargatze admitted the total could vary significantly depending on how stars handle their speeches.

"It could cost a good bit," he said. "It could get wild."

He noted the plan could also help shorten the traditionally three-hour program.

"Look, I always say, we got 3 hours, but we don't need to use it all," Bargatze said.

To emphasize the point, Bargatze said children from the Boys & Girls Club will attend the ceremony to remind winners of the stakes.

"They're gonna come out. You're gonna have to look them in the face," he told Kimmel.

Bargatze added that he is personally funding the pledge.

"I'm putting the money up, because the joke is funnier if it's coming from me," he said. "It's straight up: This is what they're getting. It's up to that room how much they want to give 'em. Or how little they want to give 'em."

The stand-up comic, hosting the Emmys for the first time, was nominated for three Creative Arts Emmys this year for his 2024 special "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze," according to Entertainment Weekly. He is also competing in two main categories: Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.