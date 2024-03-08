Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied Finalize Divorce

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied finalized their divorce after 11 years of marriage.

Portman quietly filed for divorce from the French choreographer in July in France, where they lived with their two children, a representative confirmed to People, noting that the divorce was finalized last month.

Portman and Millepied met while working on the film "Black Swan," which earned Portman the Best Actress Oscar in 2010. They were in California in August 2012 and have a 12-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter together.

The split comes after rumors emerged that Millepied had an affair. A source revealed to Us Weekly in August that they had split.

"After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs," the insider claimed at the time.

Weeks before, speculation emerged that Millepied was having an affair with climate change activist Camille Étienne, 25.

Photographs published by French magazine Voici showed Millepied and Étienne entering his office separately and leaving 10 minutes apart almost two hours later.

According to an accompanying article, Portman had learned of her husband's alleged infidelity several months before the photos were published

Sources at the time shared with Page Six that the couple had been battling to save their marriage, noting that they had separated the year before but later reconciled.

"They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family," one insider said at the time.

The source added Portman is "incredibly private" and "her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids."

A source speaking with People shared a similar story at the time, saying the affair was "short-lived" but it was over. The insider added Portman and Millepied were together despite his "enormous mistake."