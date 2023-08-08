Natalie Portman, Husband 'Currently on the Outs'

Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have split amid rumors he had an affair, it has emerged.

A source speaking on condition of anonymity revealed the news Monday to Us Weekly, saying that the couple had separated after 11 years of marriage.

"After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs," the insider claimed.

Last week, Portman, 41, was spotted without Millepied, 45, in Sydney despite it being their wedding anniversary, according to Page Six. Her wedding ring was also notably absent.

It comes two months after speculation emerged Millepied was having an affair with climate change activist Camille Étienne, 25.

Photographs published by French magazine Voici showed Millepied and Étienne entering his office separately and leaving 10 minutes apart almost two hours later.

According to an accompanying article, Portman had learned of her husband's alleged infidelity several months before the photos were published

Sources at the time shared with Page Six that the couple had been battling to save their marriage, noting that the pair had separated last year but had later reconciled.

"They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family," one insider said at the time.

The source added Portman is "incredibly private" and "her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids." Portman and Millepied share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.

A source speaking with People shared a similar story at the time, saying the affair was "short-lived" but it was over. The insider added Portman and Millepied were together despite his "enormous mistake.

"He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," the source said. "Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."

Portman and Millepied met in 2009, on set of the movie "Black Swan," for which Millepied was the choreographer. They were engaged that year and exchanged vows in 2012.