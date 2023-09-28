Nashawn Breedlove, '8 Mile' Actor, Dead at 46

Rapper and actor Nashawn Breedlove, who famously starred alongside Eminem in the hit 2002 film "8 Mile," has died aged 46.

The news was confirmed by a family member, who told TMZ that Breedlove died in his sleep Sunday. No cause of death was revealed.

His mother, Patricia Breedlove, revealed the news in a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

"Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent," she wrote, adding that his death left an "immense void" in their lives.

"I can't put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path," she continued. "Nashawn's love and unwavering faith in God were pillars of his life, a testament to 2 Timothy 4:7-8, as he fought the good fight, finished his course, and kept the faith. While the pain of his absence is profound, I find solace in Romans 8:18, knowing that our present sufferings are nothing compared to the glory that awaits us."

Nashawn Breedlove rose to prominence by portraying rapper Lotto in "8 Mile," which took loose inspiration from the life of the famous "The Real Slim Shady" artist. The movie concludes with a tense rap battle between his character and Eminem's B-Rabbit character.

"RIP to one of the few emcee's to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile," wrote rapper Mickey Factz on Instagram. "Who's friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness," he added.

Prior to securing the role, Breedlove was known by the stage name OX and contributed to the soundtrack of the 2001 movie "The Wash," featuring iconic West Coast figures Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, the New York Post reported.

Nashawn Breedlove's son Zaak, 22, whom he shared with Latisha Harper, also paid tribute to the rapper and actor on social media.

"RIP to my Father, The Legend of Hip Hop," he wrote.