Former NASCAR Driver Clint Bowyer Involved in Deadly Crash

An investigation is complete after a deadly crash involving former NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer and a pedestrian who died at the scene.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. on June 5, according to Fox4. Bowyer, now an analyst for Fox Sports, was exiting a Missouri highway when he allegedly struck a 47-year-old woman on the ramp while near the Lake of the Ozarks.

Bowyer stopped his vehicle and called 911, according to the crash report cited by Fox4. He was at the scene when first responders arrived. The woman identified as Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton, Missouri, was pronounced dead. The report noted major damage to Bowyer's front driver side and windshield directly in front of the driver seat.

A roadside sample showed .000 blood alcohol content and Bowyer further showed no signs of impairment. A crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine was found where Simmons' belongings were located. It's believed she was under the influence of drugs, the crash report noted.

On Thursday, Bowyer confirmed the crash in a statement to Fox4.

"Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me," he said. "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward."

The incident took place hours after Bowyer finished broadcasting for the NASCAR Cup Series race. In a statement, Fox Sports sent its condolences to the families of the victim and Bowyer.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragedy," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families."

Bowyer retired from NASCAR at the end of the 2020 season and joined Fox's Cup Series booth shortly after, according to Yahoo! Sports. Over the course of 541 cup Series starts between 2005 and 2020, he won 10 races and finished second in the points standings in 2012.