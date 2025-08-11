My Chemical Romance Confirms UK Tour for 20th Anniversary of 'The Black Parade'

After teasing fans with a series of cryptic posts, My Chemical Romance has finally announced a U.K. tour to celebrate 20 years of the band's iconic album "The Black Parade."

The band confirmed it will perform two shows at Wembley Stadium on July 10 and 11, 2026, the BBC reported.

My Chemical Romance launched its "Long Live The Black Parade" tour in Seattle, Washington, starting at T-Mobile Park on July 11, Billboard reported. The band has since performed a string of major outdoor venues, including Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The North American tour will continue with stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Toronto, and Boston before finishing up in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 13.

My Chemical Romance has been supported by a number of top acts on tour, including Alice Cooper, Death Cab for Cutie, Idles, Pixies, and Devo, all appearing in the special guest slots.

Formed in New Jersey in 2001, the band's critically acclaimed third studio album, "The Black Parade," was released five years later.

In 2013, My Chemical Romance revealed that it was breaking up, saying, "like all great things, it has come time for it to end."

The band reunited in 2019 and announced plans for a tour scheduled to start in 2020. However, the tour was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately took place in 2022, coinciding with the release of the band's first new track since 2014, titled "The Foundations of Decay."

On Saturday, My Chemical Romance was honored unexpectedly by the band's hometown of Belleville when Mayor Michael Melham presented the members with the key to the city at the MetLife Stadium concert in New Jersey.

"Belleville's musicians have entertained millions worldwide," Melham told the crowd. "Their sound has shaped generations. Yet even in our storied history in Belleville – Revolutionary War soldiers, Purple Heart recipients, a Supreme Court justice, various professional athletes – never once in the history of Belleville have we handed out a key to the city, and that changes right now."