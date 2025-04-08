Madonna, Elton John 'Bury the Hatchet' After Decades-Long Feud

Madonna has said she and Elton John have "buried the hatchet" after a decades-long spat.

The pop icon shared the update Monday on Instagram while teasing a possible collaboration with John.

"We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!" she captioned a photo of the pair together, before praising the singer-songwriter for his performance with Brandi Carlile on "Saturday Night Live"

The performance, Madonna said, reminded her of when she once snuck out of the house during her high school years to see John perform live in Detroit.

"It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music," Madonna said in her post.

"Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up, and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different — to stand out — to take the road less traveled by. In fact, it was essential."

However, in 2002, tension between the two erupted after John was quoted by CBS News calling Madonna's theme song for "Die Another Day" "the worst Bond tune ever," according to The Guardian.

In 2004, during the Q Awards, he took another jab, saying, "Madonna, best live act? [Expletive] off," and accusing her of lip-syncing. Over the years, the two have exchanged numerous remarks.

"Over the decades, it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist," Madonna said in her Instagram post. "I didn't understand it."

The singer said that she decided to go see John perform on the set of "SNL" because she "needed to go backstage and confront him."

"When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me' and the wall between us fell down," Madonna said, adding "Within minutes. We were hugging."

"Then he told me [he] had written a song for me, and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!" she said.

John responded to Madonna's post by thanking her for going to see him perform at "SNL."

"And thank you for forgiving me and my big mouth," he wrote. "I'm not proud of what I said."