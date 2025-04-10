John Mellencamp Plans Daughter Teddi's Burial as She Battles Cancer

John Mellencamp is preparing for a heartbreaking outcome as his daughter, Teddi Mellencamp, battles stage 4 cancer.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum, 43, revealed on Tuesday's episode of her "Two Ts in a Pod" that her 73-year-old father has already started planning her burial and called her "11 times in a row" to discuss it, according to the New York Post.

"Finally, I answer, I'm like, 'I'm in the bath. Let me live a little.' He goes, 'I just want to make sure you're going to be in our group family mausoleum,'" she said.

Teddi shared that she asked her father if she needed to make the decision immediately, and he advised, "You're already working on your will, so you might as well include it."

She confirmed to co-host Tamra Judge that she agreed to her father's suggestion and would need to visit Indiana to see her grave, jokingly adding that she would have "Hot girls never die" engraved on her tombstone.

In February, Teddi revealed that multiple tumors had been found in her brain. She underwent surgery to remove four large tumors, but a month later, she shared that doctors had discovered additional tumors in her brain and lungs.

Last week, Teddi Mellencamp shared an update with Us Weekly, saying she is "fighting for my life."

"This is definitely the hardest thing [I've faced in my life], but now, it feels less hard," she explained. "When I was in the ICU, it was incredibly difficult because I had no memory. One day, I realized it was my daughter's birthday, and I couldn't be there for it; it was really sad. It's still sad when I can't be there for my kids the way I'd normally be."

She also opened up about her father's reaction to her health.

"I was not expecting my entire family to be out here within 24 hours, but by the time I was out of surgery, everybody was there. My dad hates L.A., so the fact that he was out here for 18 days — wow. That says a lot," she said.

"He calls every day to check on me. Some days, I'm not in the mood, I don't want a pep talk. [I tell him], 'I'll talk to you tomorrow; I'll be more pep talk-ready, but I love you," she added.