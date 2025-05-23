WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: music | hydrocephalus | brain disorder | billy joel | piano man | madison square garden

Billy Joel Cancels Concerts After Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Friday, 23 May 2025 01:30 PM EDT

Singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel said on Friday he is canceling all his scheduled concerts after he was recently diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder.

The 76-year-old singer is undergoing physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing while he recovers, according to a statement on social media.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said.

Joel's condition was exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance, according to the statement.

The condition, which is more likely in people over the age of 65, occurs when fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Its symptoms resemble those of dementia and can sometimes be reversible.

The tour, which had stops in the United States, Canada and England, had been due to start in February but that was rescheduled to July due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Joel, known for hits like "Piano Man" and "Uptown Girl," ended his record-breaking monthly Madison Square Garden residency — which had begun in 2014 — last year.

