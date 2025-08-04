Muhammad Ali's Brother Rahaman Ali Dies at 82

Muhammad Ali's younger brother, Rahaman Ali, has died at the age of 82.

The Muhammad Ali Center confirmed that Rahaman Ali died Friday, Aug. 1.

"You can't tell Muhammad's story without mentioning Rahaman," President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, DeVone Holt, said.

"He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during his career, and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be 'my brother's keeper,'" he added.

Born Rudolph Arnett Clay in July 1943, like his brother, Rahaman Ali later changed his name, The Independent reported. He often attended Muhammad Ali's major fights and regularly supported him during training camps.

Rahaman Ali also pursued a career in professional boxing, making his debut on the undercard of Muhammad Ali's celebrated victory over Sonny Liston in February 1964, when Muhammad Ali first claimed the heavyweight title. Over the course of his career, Rahaman Ali fought 18 times, earning 14 wins, three losses, and one draw. He stepped away from the sport in 1972 following a knockout defeat to Jack O'Halloran, marking the only time he was stopped in the ring.

In 2014, Rahaman published his autobiography, "That's Muhammad Ali's Brother! My Life on the Undercard." Five years later, he released a second book, "My Brother, Muhammad Ali: The Definitive Biography," offering a deeper look into the champion's life.

Shortly after news of his death broke, Hana Ali, Muhammad Ali's daughter, paid tribute to the boxing professional in a statement on Facebook.

"My Uncle Rahman, lovingly known as Rock, was a sweet, gentle soul with a heart as big as the world. He had that same sparkle in his eye that my father had … that same light, that same mischief, that same love," she wrote.

"Uncle Rock had a heart of gold. He never needed a spotlight to shine, and I believe that now, from above, he and Daddy are part of something bigger … something beautiful … something meant to help heal this broken world," she added.