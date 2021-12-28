Motown Legend Wanda Young Dies at 78

Motown legend Wanda Young, known as the co-lead singer of The Marvelettes, has died at 78.

The iconic vocalist's daughter, Meta Ventress, confirmed the news to The New York Times in a story published Saturday, explaining that Young died Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan, of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Young was a high school student when she joined The Marvelettes, and in 1961, the group signed a record deal with Motown Records. That year they recorded "Please Mr. Postman," which became Motown's first No. 1 pop hit. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and for several weeks it remained atop the R&B chart, according to USA Today. The Beatles and The Carpenters both later covered the song, bringing it back into prominence.

In 1970, Young recorded a solo album, but it was rebranded as a Marvelettes release upon Motown management's request. The album, titled "Return of the Marvelettes," did not feature any other group members and sold poorly.

The following year, Young left the record label and went on to release music via Motorcity Records in the ’80s before reuniting with fellow Marvelette Gladys Horton, who died in 2011 at age 66. In 2013 the group was nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Shortly after news of Young’s death broke, tributes flooded social media. Among those honoring her was singer Claudette Robinson, the first female artist signed to the Tamla/Motown label.

"A very sad day for our @motown family and music fans all over the world. Wanda was a star on Earth and now she is a star in Heaven. Put on some #Marvelettes and turn it up," she tweeted.

The Motown label also remembered Young on Twitter.

"We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing," the label tweeted. "What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on."