Longtime 'MotorWeek' Host Pat Goss Dies at 80

Pat Goss, longtime mechanic and host for "MotorWeek," has died at age 80.

The master technician who hosted the "Goss' Garage" segment on the show since its inception in 1981, died Saturday, Fox News reported.

The news was confirmed in a statement posted on Facebook by "MotorWeek."

"We are deeply saddened to report the unexpected passing of our longtime friend and colleague Pat Goss, who appeared on MotorWeek through forty-one seasons, beginning with our very first episode," the statement read.

"Goss' Garage has been a pillar of our program and a must-see segment for millions of viewers who tuned in for the no-nonsense maintenance advice and incomparable car knowledge that Pat dispensed with effortless familiarity and understated wit. Thank you for everything, Pat."

In addition to working on "MotorWeek," Goss also appeared on several radio stations and operated two Goss' Garages near his home in Lanham-Seabrook, Maryland. The late TV personality's wife, Heather, and family shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook in a combined statement.

"Pat was an inspiration to us all, not only for his dedication to family, friends, business associates and the car and boating communities he loved so much, but also for his commitment to being a consumer advocate and educator," the statement read, adding that Goss "informed and educated millions of people on the importance of proper vehicle maintenance."

"Pat loved sharing his encyclopedic knowledge of all things automotive, and led by example in running his many auto-related businesses with integrity and passion over a professional career that spanned more than 60 years," she continued. "We will all miss Pat's mischievous smile, selfless generosity and gentle spirit, and ask everyone he touched to keep him and all of us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."