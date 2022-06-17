Mötley Crüe Replaces Injured Tommy Lee Mid-Show During Opening Stadium Tour Set

Mötley Crüe was forced to replace drummer Tommy Lee midway through the opening night of their highly anticipated reunion kickoff tour due to injury.

About two weeks ago Lee broke several ribs, but despite the doctor's orders to rest, he was determined to perform at the Truist Park show in Atlanta on Thursday. However, after five songs, he had to leave because of the pain.

Lee did reveal prior to the show that he had broken ribs and may not make it through the entire duration of the concert.

"Man y'all ain't gonna believe this s–," he wrote on social media ahead of the gig. "I broke four f—ing ribs! But I've been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn't play at all, you know I'm stubborn and I'll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can."

Lee revealed that Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's drummer Tommy Clufetos was on standby to save the show until he's "back at 100 percent."

"We've all been waiting years for this moment and there's no way I'm missing this! On with the show," Lee added.

Mötley Crüe was forced to postpone the tour after the pandemic broke out in 2020. Addressing the audience on stage Thursday night, Lee excitedly pointed out that "we did it! You did it, we did it, we're f—ing here!"

"OK, anyway, what I've got to tell you is about 14 days ago, I f—ing broke not one, not two, not three, but four f—ing ribs right here," he continued. "I wish I had a f—ing badass story, like me and Conor McGregor f—ing scrapping out in some f—ing bar or something, but I don't," Lee explained.

He then shared the doctor's orders before handing the drum kit over to Clufetos.

"The doctors told me, 'No playing, bro. No playing.' And I was like, 'Are you f—ing high, bro? We've got a f—ing tour to do!' So anyway, I ain't sitting out for s—. My boy's gonna help me out here and I'll see you guys later."

Mötley Crüe's next show is scheduled for Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and there is no word as to whether Lee will be performing with the band.