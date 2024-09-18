Day After Ballerina DePrince Dies, Mother's Death Follows

Elaine DePrince, mother of the late ballerina Michaela DePrince, died a day after her daughter's sudden death at age 29.

Elaine DePrince, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, died Sept. 11, one day after her adoptive daughter Michaela DePrince died, family spokesperson Jessica Volinski said on Facebook.

"The last few days have been even more difficult than most people realize because the family has also been dealing with the death of Michaela's adoptive mother Elaine DePrince," Volinski wrote in a since-deleted statement, according to People.

Elaine DePrince "died during a routine procedure in preparation for a surgery" but although "Michaela died before Elaine," her mother "did not know of Michaela's passing at the time of her procedure."

"As unbelievable as it may seem, the two deaths were completely unrelated. The only way we can make sense of the senseless is that Elaine, who had already lost three children many years ago, was by the grace of God spared the pain of experiencing the loss of a fourth child," read the statement cited by People.

"What the family is going through right now is truly unimaginably painful. Grieving two family members who died within a 24-hour period is tragic and devastating."

Michaela DePrince, a talented ballerina who starred in the 2011 documentary First Position, grew up as an orphan in Sierra Leone. After being adopted by Elaine and her family, she moved to the U.S. and trained at the American Ballet Theatre's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School.

Michaela DePrince danced with the Dance Theatre of Harlem, the Dutch National Ballet, and became a principal soloist at the Boston Ballet in 2021.

News of Michaela DePrince's death was confirmed in a statement posted to her official Instagram account on Friday.

"With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond," the statement, signed by "Team MDP," began.

Michaela DePrince's life was "one defined by grace, purpose, and strength," her team continued. "Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us," remembering the dancer as someone who "stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places."

The statement added: "Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come. Love and prayers go to her chosen family, friends, and those who loved her."