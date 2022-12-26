Morrissey Exits Capitol Records; Album Delayed

Morrissey's upcoming album, "Bonfire of Teenagers," appears to be indefinitely delayed again.

In messages posted on his website, Morrissey first announced that he had split with Capitol Records — the label through which he was set to release his highly anticipated LP in February 2023 — as well as his management agency, and then revealed that Miley Cyrus requested that her backing vocals be removed from one of the album tracks.

The first announcement, posted Dec. 23, said Morrissey "has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles)."

Morrissey first announced "Bonfire of Teenagers" in May 2021, which initially was to be released through BMG, but the label dropped him before it came to fruition. In a statement at the time, Morrissey thanked the label before criticizing it for reportedly dictating how its artists should behave.

"It's still important to me to do music my own way, and I wouldn't want to be on a label that dictates so specifically how their artists should behave — especially when the word 'talent' is notably never mentioned," the British singer said at the time, according to NME.

An unsigned Morrissey later stated that "Bonfire of Teenagers" was "available to the highest (or lowest) bidder," which turned out to be Capitol for the album's U.S. release. In announcing the deal, Morrissey revealed that the album would feature an all-star guest list, including Miley Cyrus delivering vocals on the song "I Am Veronica."

However, "Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song 'I Am Veronica' for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago," according to a post shared on Morrissey's website on Saturday, alongside a photo of Morrissey and Cyrus in the studio. "This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album 'Bonfire of Teenagers,'" the post added.