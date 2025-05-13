Morgan Wallen on Abrupt 'SNL' Exit: 'Ready to Go Home'

Country music star Morgan Wallen broke his silence on his abrupt exit from the "Saturday Night Live" stage.

The exit caused a stir in March.

"I was just ready to go home. I'd been there all week," Wallen said on the Sunday episode of "Sundae Conversations with Caleb Pressley," according to E! News.

Kenan Thompson, an 'SNL' long-running cast members, previously addressed the March ordeal, noting that it was unusual for Wallen not to stay behind with cast members and guests during the show's ending credits.

"I don't know what goes through people's minds when they decide to do stuff like that," Thompson told Entertainment Weekly. "I don't know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way.

"It's definitely a spike in the norm. We're so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody's saying, 'Good job, good job, good job.' So when there's a departure from that, it's like, Hmm, I wonder what that's about?"

Thompson added: "Seems like a complicated individual, I guess.”

Shortly after the abrupt exit, Wallen, 32, took to Instagram with a cryptic post which featured a photo of a plane and the caption, "Get me to God's country." At first fans thought he was alluding to his "SNL" performance but he later launched a new "God's country" merchandise line.