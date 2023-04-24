×
Tags: morgan wallen | ole miss | cancels | show

Morgan Wallen Cancels Show After Losing His Voice

morgan wallen performs on stage
Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 23, 2022. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Monday, 24 April 2023 07:24 AM EDT

Thousands of country music fans were awaiting singer Morgan Wallen when he suddenly canceled his performance Sunday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

WTVA-TV reported video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message saying the “Thought You Should Know” singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform, adding that people would be refunded their money where they bought the tickets.

Some people expressed anger on social media because the announcement of the cancellation came after the opening acts had performed.

While Wallen is one of country music's biggest stars, he's no stranger to controversy. He was caught on camera in 2021 outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities and a racial slur. He apologized at the time but was suspended indefinitely from his label and his music was pulled by radio stations and streaming services.

The year before, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar.

The sudden cancellation concluded what was supposed to be two consecutive nights of performances by one of the hottest stars in country music. Saturday night’s show appeared to be a huge success with thousands showing up for the first concert in the stadium’s history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


TheWire
