Morgan Wallen Posts Cryptic Message After Exiting 'SNL' Stage

Monday, 31 March 2025 10:50 AM EDT

Country music star Morgan Wallen raised more than a few eyebrows when he posted a cryptic message to his Instagram Stories shortly after abruptly walking off the set of "Saturday Night Live."

"Get me to God's country," he captioned a photo of a plane. 

No further context was provided but it came after Wallen caused a stir when he exited Saturday's "SNL" episode, hosted by Mikey Madison, early after performing as the musical guest. 

Typically, the show's cast and musical guests stick around as the credits roll, exchanging hugs and farewells. However, after host Ana de Armas wrapped up the night with a final goodbye, Wallen had left the stage.

The walk-off moment sparked a wave of criticism of the "I'm the Problem" singer, who was previously a musical guest on "SNL" in 2020. During that appearance, he remained on stage during the closing credits, USA Today reported. 

"He's been there before and knew exactly what he was doing," one fan wrote on Reddit. "He wanted to show the audience he didn't care for the cast or doing the show."

"He wants it both ways. He wants the exposure that snl can provide and then, at the end, walk off in a dramatic enough way to tell his fans he doesn't like this 'woke show,'" another Reddit user commented.

Another viewer slammed Wallen on X for having "ZERO self control" and "storming off the stage before the credits even rolled." 

"Hope the tantrum was worth it because you'll NEVER be on #SNL again," they wrote.

On the weekend's "Saturday Night Live," Wallen took the stage to perform his songs "I'm the Problem" and "Just in Case." The episode kicked off with a comedic sketch featuring Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accidentally leaking war plans in a group chat with high school girls.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 31 March 2025 10:50 AM
