Morgan Wallen Reportedly Only Donated One-Third of Promised $500,000 to Black-Led Organizations

Two months ago Morgan Wallen promised to donate $500,000 to Black-led organizations following his racial slur scandal but only one of those groups has confirmed receiving money from the country singer, and that sum amounts to just one-third of the pledged amount, according to a new report.

Earlier this year, Wallen revealed that his sales for his second album, "Dangerous: The Double Album," increased dramatically after video footage emerged of him saying the N-word. Calculations showed an estimated $500,000 spike — money which Wallen said he would be giving to various Black-led organizations. However, of 57 state, regional, and national Black-led or Black-founded charities contacted by Rolling Stone, only the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) said it had received any money.

In a statement, the organization said that the $165,000 donated from Wallen "has been used to make grants directly to Black musicians through our COVID Emergency Relief Fund," however, BMAC said it remained "disappointed that Morgan has not used his platform to support any anti-racism endeavours." The organization further stated that the $500,000 figure Wallen came up with "seems exceptionally misleading."

Sources have suggested that the figure was grossly underestimated, according to Page Six, which noted that album sales jumped 1,220% following the video’s leak, with song sales rocketing to 327%. The report, citing Billboard estimates, stated that Wallen generated more than $2 million in revenue following the February scandal.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Seth England, who is the CEO of Wallen’s label Big Loud, said that the $500,000 included "$100,000 earmarked and promised for further donations by year end locally." England also claimed that Big Loud had allocated $100,000 to an outfit called "Rock Against Racism" as well as "$300,000 to BMAC and other Black Leader’s organizations of choice." BMAC stands by its statement that it ultimately only received $165,000.

