Morgan Wallen Wins ACM Album of the Year Award

Morgan Wallen won Album of The Year at Monday night's Academy of Country Music Awards a year after he came under fire for using a racial slur.

The music star faced massive backlash in February last year when he was caught on camera yelling a racial slur outside his home in Nashville after a night of partying.

He was swiftly pulled from radio, temporarily suspended from his record label, and barred from attending and being nominated at several music awards shows including the ACM despite an apology. This did not stop album sales for "Dangerous: The Double Album" to soar and eventually reach double platinum.

On Monday night Wallen's efforts were acknowledged at the ACM's award ceremony at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"When I started this album, I was a kid. By the time I put it out, I was a father," Wallen — who shares 20-month-old son Indigo Wilder with ex-girlfriend KT Smith — began in his acceptance speech, according to People.

"That's become more important to me than anything else," he continued. "To my son, this album and this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter, and he chased his dreams and worked hard to make them a reality."

Wallen went on to thank the people involved in the making of the album as well as "the good lord and savior Jesus Christ," his family, friends, fans, and "everyone who has shown me grace along the way."

Shortly after accepting his award, social media erupted with viewers divided on where they stood regarding the country music star's win.

"Does your 'savior Jesus Christ' help you drop those N bombs too Morgan Wallen? Album of the year?? For the record, about 10 months is how long you will get punished for being racist in country music #ACMawards" one viewer wrote in a heated tweet.

"The irony that the @ACMawards disrespect @carrieunderwood every year for Entertainer but happy to award Racist Morgan Wallen album of the year? Says it all really #ACMawards #ACMs @MorganWallen" another livid Twitter user wrote.

While Wallen's award drew ire from many viewers, there were many others who applauded his win.

"Give that man his gosh damn award! Thankfully the #ACMawards didn’t succumb to the cancel culture pressures like other award shows have. Every artist in Nashville knows he deserved that award, like him or not. So happy for the kid," a Twitter user wrote.

"Gotta be happy for @MorganWallen winning "Album Of The Year" on the #ACMawards. Glad he's accepted again, I will say again and again for as long as I live," another added.

"Morgan Wallen wins the American Country Music Award for Album of the Year. The American people have spoken and have decided that cancel culture can firmly grasp this L," a third added.